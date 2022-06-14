Data shows violent threats against U.S. lawmakers have more than doubled in past five years New data from the U.S. Capitol Police shows that threats made against lawmakers has drastically increased in the last five years, with nearly 10,000 threats investigated last year alone. CBS News Congressional correspondent Scott MacFarlane spoke to one man who has been charged with a crime after leaving a threatening voicemail for a member of Congress, and also to Rep. Steve Scalise who was a victim of political violence in 2017.