Data recorder in N.J. train crash located, but more information needed An intensive investigation is underway to determine why a commuter train crashed through a station barrier in New Jersey Thursday morning, killing one person and injuring more than 100 others. Officials are talking with members of the train crew, but haven't yet interviewed the engineer. Work continues to recover one of the train's data recorders. Kris Van Cleave reports from Hoboken, the site of the crash.