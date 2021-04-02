Live

Watch CBSN Live

Dashcam shows Marana, Ariz. police cruiser ramming armed suspect

There are new questions about why an Arizona police officer used his squad car to take down a gunman. The incident happened in February, but the Marana police department released the video Tuesday. Elaine Quijano reports.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.