Dash to 2016: Is presidential hopeful Gov. Scott Walker being too risk-averse? Controversial remarks made last week by former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani have shaken up the race for the Republican presidential nomination. Giuliani said "I do not believe that the president loves America" at a dinner supporting Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker, but Walker has not rejected those comments. CBS News political director John Dickerson joins "CBS This Morning" to discuss the fallout.