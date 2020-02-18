Trump's dealings with Deutsche Bank explored Over the years, Deutsche Bank has grown to become one of the largest financial institutions in the world. But some say the bank has been built on a history of risky business alliances and unorthodox practices. In the new book out Tuesday, titled "Dark Towers - Deutsche Bank, Donald Trump, and an Epic Trail of Destruction," author and New York Times finance editor David Enrich uncovers a historically rocky partnership between the president and the financial titan.