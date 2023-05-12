Daniel Penny, who put Jordan Neely in deadly chokehold, appears in court after arrest Daniel Penny, who was seen on video placing Jordan Neely in a fatal chokehold on the New York City subway, was released on bond Friday after being charged with second-degree manslaughter. Penny's lawyers said he was trying to protect other passengers. The Marine veteran surrendered to police Friday morning and was released on a $100,000 bond after his arraignment. CBS News correspondent Lilia Luciano joined Meg Oliver and Elaine Quijano to discuss.