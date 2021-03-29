Live

Dangerously cold temperatures across U.S.

It was another dangerously cold night Thursday in much of the nation. Temperatures were in the single digits and teens across the Midwest and Northeast. Vinita Nair reports on the bitter cold gripping the nation.
