Live

Watch CBSN Live

Dangerous typhoon and cyclone threaten Asia

Two major storms are bearing down on Asia. A typhoon has already torn through Okinawa and is threatening the southern tip of Japan while a cyclone is growing stronger as it heads for southeast India. Seth Doane reports.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.