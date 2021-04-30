Live

Watch CBSN Live

Dangerous tick-borne viruses on the rise

Lyme disease is increasing in areas around the country, and researchers warn that's not the only tick-borne disease to watch out for. One called Powassan virus is rare but can be deadly. Dave Delozier of WISC-TV reports.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.