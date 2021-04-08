Dangerous laser strikes against airplanes could set record Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport has seen the most laser strikes with 139 this year, but it is a nationwide problem. The FBI announced this weekend that five strikes were reported in the Cleveland area during the Labor Day weekend alone. Laser pointers that can be easily picked up from a drug store are responsible for more than 1,750 hits on planes nationwide in just three months -- nearly half of what they saw in all of last year. Kris Van Cleave reports.