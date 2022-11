A dark side to quiet quitting is hurting workers: "Quiet firing"

Mexico investigates death of U.S. woman seen being beaten in video

Hakeem Jeffries to make formal bid to be House Democratic leader, source says

U.S. moves to shield Saudi crown prince in journalist killing

North Korea launches ICBM that could reach entire U.S. mainland, Japan says

"Hundreds of workers" died to build Qatar World Cup, rights group says

A historic snowfall pummeled through Buffalo with life-threatening impacts. Tanya Rivera reports.

