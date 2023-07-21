Washington Commanders Sold
Powerball Winner
Long Island Murders
Women's World Cup
CBS News Live
Managing Your Money
Prime Day Deals
Newsletters
News
US
World
Politics
Entertainment
HealthWatch
MoneyWatch
CBS Village
Technology
Science
Crime
Sports
Essentials
Tony Bennett, Grammy-winning singer loved by generations, dies at age 96
Cops looking into whether any Gilgo Beach victims were killed at suspect's home
Watch Oppenheimer discuss use of the atomic bomb in 1965 interview
NFL strength coach comes out as gay in a first for major U.S. pro leagues
Mother, 3 kids found dead after hours-long standoff with police
Alabama executes 1st prisoner since IV issues halted lethal injections
RFK Jr. testifies at House censorship hearing, denies antisemitic comments
Warrant shows items seized in connection with Tupac murder investigation
New $2 billion theme park announced in Oklahoma
Shows
Live
Local
More
Latest
Video
Photos
Podcasts
In Depth
Local
A Moment With…
Innovators & Disruptors
Log In
Newsletters
Mobile
RSS
CBS Store
Paramount+
Join Our Talent Community
Davos 2023
Search
Search
Login
Watch CBS News
Dangerous heat wave persists in South, Southwest
As Phoenix, Arizona, continues its more than three-week streak of temperatures 110 degrees or higher, authorities say a hiker's death in the California desert was likely due to the heat. Carter Evans reports from Palm Springs.
View CBS News In
CBS News App
Open
Chrome
Safari
Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.
Not Now
Turn On