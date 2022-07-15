Crime Without Punishment
Ivana Trump died from accidental blunt impact injuries, medical examiner says
Biden and Saudi crown prince begin crucial meeting with fist bump
House passes first bills to restore abortion rights post-Roe v. Wade
Jayland Walker was shot over 40 times, medical examiner finds
After decades in prison, 3 men cleared in notorious 1995 murder
Jan. 6 committee meets with DHS watchdog over erased Secret Service texts
CDC expects monkeypox cases will continue to climb through August
9 Mexican marines reported dead in helicopter crash linked to drug lord's capture
2 arrested in 7-Eleven Southern California robbery spree
Dangerous heat threatens Western U.S.
Brutal and dangerous heat is once again in the forecast across the Plains and Western U.S., with temperatures topping 100 degrees from Montana to Oklahoma. Weather Channel meteorologist Mike Bettes has the forecast.
