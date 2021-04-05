Live

Dangerous flooding threatens Midwest

There's a risk for severe weather in the midwest Monday after tornadoes and flash floods were reported from Colorado to Texas over the weekend. WBBM's Megan Glaros joins CBSN with more on which areas face the biggest threat.
