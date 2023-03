Dallas, Wichita among the hardest U.S. cities to live for those with allergies, study finds New research from the Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America listed Wichita, Kansas, Dallas, Texas and Scranton, Pennsylvania as the most challenging places to live if you struggle with a pollen allergy. Sanaz Eftekhari, vice president of research for the foundation, spoke with Catherine Herridge about preventative measures people can take ahead of the spring season.