Dallas Ebola patient receives experimental drug

Doctors in Dallas have started using the experimental drug brincidofovir on Ebola patient Thomas Eric Duncan, who is critical but stable condition. Duncan's treatment will be the drug's first test against Ebola in humans. Manuel Bojorquez reports.
