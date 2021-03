Dale Tacheny letter to police: "I can't breathe" In April 2002, former monk Dale Tacheny wrote a letter to the San Antonio Police Department. In his letter, Tacheny says he and John Feit were in a monastery together in the 1960s and during that time, Feit admitted to Tacheny that he had killed a woman. Feit denies the allegations. Tacheny reads excerpts from his letter.