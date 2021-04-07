Daily sports leagues add players, promise big payouts The start of NFL regular season is right around the corner, which means many fans are gearing up for their beloved fantasy team drafts. Millions of Americans will participate in Fantasy Football, but it’s a different type of fantasy sports league that’s exploding in popularity. Daily fantasy sports sites are attracting more and more players by promising cash payouts. Sports business writer Michael McCarthy joins “CBS This Morning: Saturday” to talk about why these daily fantasy leagues are so hot, and how they manage to bypass gambling regulations online.