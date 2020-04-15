Live

"Daily Show" host Trevor Noah on adapting his memoir for young readers

Emmy-winning comedian Trevor Noah, host of Comedy Central's "The Daily Show with Trevor Noah," is out with a new paperback edition of his memoir, "Born a Crime: Stories from a South African Childhood." The book has been adapted for young readers and shares his journey growing up bi-racial under apartheid, at a time when interracial relationships were illegal in South Africa. He joins "CBS This Morning" to talk about the new release and how he is holding up amid the coronavirus pandemic.
