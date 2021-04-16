Live

Watch CBSN Live

Daily Mail may bid for Yahoo; stamp prices drop

The owner of the Daily Mail may bid for Yahoo; a regular stamp now costs 47 cents; and the founders of Soul Cycle are moving onto new ventures. Those headlines and more from CBS MoneyWatch's Jill Wagner.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.