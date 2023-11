Daily humanitarian pauses in Gaza: What to know National Security Council spokesman John Kirby confirmed Israel has agreed to daily, four-hour humanitarian pauses in the fighting in northern Gaza. CBS News contributor Robert Berger shares more details on the pauses, and Marwan Al Ghoul, a CBS News producer, reports meters away from a recent airstrike in Gaza. Natalie Brand, a CBS News correspondent, reports on the White House's reaction to the latest developments in the Israel-Hamas war.