Dad sells "disrespectful" son's car

When a Florida dad got fed up with his son's disrespectful attitude, he decided to show him a little tough love. The dad listed his son's SUV on craigslist and now someone is driving away with a 1998 Ford Explorer. Elaine Quijano has more.
