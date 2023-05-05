COVID-19 Global Health Emergency
Pakistan School Shooting
TurboTax Settlement
Queen Consort Camilla
CBS News Live
Managing Your Money
Essentials Shopping
Newsletters
News
US
World
Politics
Entertainment
HealthWatch
MoneyWatch
CBS Village
Technology
Science
Crime
Sports
Essentials
King Charles III surprises fans camped outside Buckingham Palace
Russia's Wagner group announces withdrawal from key Ukraine battle
Ukrainian delegate punches Russian rep who grabbed flag
Child shot to death while playing in yard: "Somebody knows who did this"
King's ex-classmate says young Charles was bullied as an "outsider"
Thousands of COVID tests recalled over bacteria risk, FDA warns
BMW recalls 90,000 vehicles over "dire" risk of Takata airbag inflators
Concerns mount over possible flight disruptions as busy travel season nears
What's the deal with probiotics? Should you be taking one?
Shows
Live
Local
More
Latest
Video
Photos
Podcasts
In Depth
Local
Global Thought Leaders
Innovators & Disruptors
Log In
Newsletters
Mobile
RSS
CBS Store
Paramount+
Join Our Talent Community
Davos 2023
Search
Search
Login
Watch CBS News
Dad performs cheerleader daughter's dance routine
Sam Walker has been dancing since he was a kid — and so has his 15-year-old daughter, Sam'ya, who is a cheerleader. He recently joined in her dance routine at a basketball game — and the crowd went wild.
View CBS News In
CBS News App
Open
Chrome
Safari
Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.
Not Now
Turn On