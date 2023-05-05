Watch CBS News

Dad performs cheerleader daughter's dance routine

Sam Walker has been dancing since he was a kid — and so has his 15-year-old daughter, Sam'ya, who is a cheerleader. He recently joined in her dance routine at a basketball game — and the crowd went wild.
