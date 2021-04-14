Live

Dad creates hit board game, Dragonwood

A new family board game hits the toy market -- and it’s not from a major game maker. Instead, a Massachusetts father and Boston College professor took inspiration from his children to create the commercially successful Dragonwood game.
