Dad charged in Chicago toddler’s death

Police in Chicago say Rolando Ortiz slashed the throat of his 2-year-old son, Mateo Garcia Aguayo, nearly severing the boy’s head, because the child was keeping him from getting sleep. Charlie De Mar reports for CBS Chicago.
