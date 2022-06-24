Watch CBS News

Dad becomes skilled at doing hair

Mason Smith said when his 5-year-old daughter Berkeley told him the girls at school have cool hairdos that their moms do, he YouTubed "cool hairdos" and started learning. Now he has become well known on social media for his hair skills.
