Is DACA deal in jeopardy after Trump's "sh*thole countries" comment? President Trump questioned why the U.S. is accepting people from "sh*thole" countries, when lawmakers suggested bringing back legal protections for immigrants from Haiti, El Salvador and African nations as a part of a broader immigration deal. Jordan Frasier, political video reporter for the Washington Post, joins CBSN to discuss how this might impact a potential bipartisan plan.