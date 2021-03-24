Live

D-Day vets honored by French town

Sainte-Mere-Eglise, France was one of the first towns to be liberated by Allied forces on D-Day. Some of its citizens honored those American troops in a ceremony at the USS Yorktown in Mount Pleasant, S.C. WCSC has the story.
