Live

Watch CBSN Live

D.C. still clearing snow from weekend blizzard

Three days after a massive blizzard, the nation's capitol is still working around the clock to clear the streets. Government buildings and most schools are set to reopen Wed. Kris Van Cleave reports residents are growing frustrated.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.