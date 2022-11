D.C. Attorney General files lawsuit against Washington Commanders, NFL over collusion allegations The attorney general for the District of Columbia on Wednesday sued the Washington Commanders football team, its owner Dan Snyder, the NFL, and NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell, accusing them of colluding in an effort to lie to fans about an investigation into the team’s workplace culture. Megan Imbert, a former team employee, spoke with CBS News about what she experienced and witnessed.