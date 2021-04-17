Live

Watch CBSN Live

D.C.-area shooting suspect in custody

A suspect is in custody after two people were killed in separate shootings at a mall and shopping center in the Maryland suburbs near Washington D.C. CBS News correspondent Kris Van Cleave joins CBSN with more on the arrest.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.