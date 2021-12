Cybersecurity experts explains “Log4j” vulnerability, discusses top cyber threats of 2022 Shawn Henry, the president of services and chief security officer at CrowdStrike, joined "CBS Mornings" on Monday to discuss the recently discovered "Log4j" vulnerability, which has exposed hundreds of millions of devices to hackers. He explained what you can do to protect your information and devices from hackers and discussed some of the greatest cybersecurity threats for the coming year.