Cyberattack on U.S. health care system could be biggest in sector's history A suspected ransomware attack against the Tennessee-based health technology company Change Health care could cost providers up to $100 million in losses per day, according to data released by First Health Advisory, a digital health risk assurance firm. Dr. Céline Gounder, a CBS News medical contributor and editor-at-large for public health at KFF Health News, has more.