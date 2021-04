Cyber thieves hacking victims through mobile apps Popular apps on your smartphone can be convenient and fun, but some also carry malicious software known as malware, which gives hackers easy access to your personal information. A security firm found that between 75 and 80 percent of the top free apps on Android phones or iPhones were breached. The number jumps as high as 97 percent among the top paid apps on those devices. Anna Werner takes a look at the hackers’ methods.