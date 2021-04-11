Live

Watch CBSN Live

Cyber Monday: Beyond the deals

Americans are expected to spend $3 billion on Cyber Monday. With the flood of deals available from retailers, which ones are the best ones? Retail and financial journalist Vera Gibbons joined CBSN to break it all down.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.