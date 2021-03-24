Live

CVS pulls all tobacco products from store shelves

CVS, the nation's second largest drugstore chain, says the sale of tobacco in its 7,700 stores conflicts with its health care mission. The company expects to lose roughly $2 billion a year from the decision. Norah O'Donnell reports.
