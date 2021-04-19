Live

Customer's bill calls him "fatty"

A Rhode Island man was outraged after finding the name "Fatty" on his bill after dining at a restaurant. The owner of the establishment wound up firing the server who put the name on the bill, his own son. Reena Ninan has more.
