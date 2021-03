Cuomo's comeback: New York governor on overcoming setbacks Andrew Cuomo rose to power as the son of liberal icon and three-time New York Gov. Mario Cuomo, but he endured a humbling collapse in his first run for office and a very public divorce from the daughter of Robert Kennedy. He covers it all in his memoir called "All Things Possible: Setbacks and Success in Politics and Life." Cuomo speaks to Charlie Rose in his first national broadcast interview about the book.