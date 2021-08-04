Cuomo urged to step down after release of sexual harassment report President Biden is calling on New York Governor Andrew Cuomo to resign after a new report found he sexually harassed multiple women. As CBS News' Jericka Duncan reports, the independent probe was conducted by the state attorney general's office. Cuomo maintains he did not touch anyone inappropriately and denies the allegations. Then, Jessica Levinson, a CBS News legal contributor and professor at Loyola Law School, joins CBSN's Elaine Quijano to analyze the potential legal implications for Cuomo going forward. We also hear from one of Mr. Cuomo's accusers, Charlotte Bennett, in an exclusive interview with "CBS Evening News" anchor Norah O'Donnell.