Cuomo faces calls to resign amid sexual harassment scandal The White House on Wednesday doubled down on calls for New York Governor Andrew Cuomo to resign following an independent investigation that detailed allegations of at least 11 women who claim he sexually harassed them. CBS News congressional correspondent Nikole Killion, NPR White House correspondent Tamara Keith, and Insider politics reporter Oma Seddiq join CBSN's "Red & Blue" anchor Elaine Quijano with the details and the latest on questions over the legality of the CDC's new eviction ban.