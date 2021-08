What happens next for Cuomo amid allegations of sexual harassment A investigation by the New York attorney general found that New York Governor Andrew Cuomo sexually harassed multiple women. That includes both former and current state employees. CBS News' Michael George reports on the governor's response to the allegations. Then, Alyssa Katz, deputy editor for the The City, joins CBSN's "Red & Blue" host Elaine Quijano to discuss what this means for Cuomo's political future.