Cultivated meat: Meat grown in a lab To help heart attack patients, cardiologist Dr. Uma Valeti set out to use stem cells to re-grow heart muscle. That was when he discovered a way to "grow" meat directly from animal cells, without having to slaughter animals. NPR correspondent Allison Aubrey talks with Valeti about his company, Upside Foods, which is planning to produce thousands of pounds of cultivated meat from a thimbleful of cells.