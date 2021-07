Cuba's top U.S. diplomat: It would be "a shame" for Biden to base Cuba policy on Florida politics President Biden promised during the 2020 campaign that he would largely "go back" to the Obama administration's approach to Cuba. Carlos Fernández de Cossío, the general director of the Cuban Foreign Ministry's U.S. Division, spoke to CBSN's Tanya Rivero about how he views the Biden administration's policy towards Cuba so far.