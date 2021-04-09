Live

"CSI: Cyber" heats up in season 2

During a set visit to the CBS series, Patricia Arquette, James Van Der Beek and Shad "Bow Wow" Moss tell CBS News' Lauren Moraski about season 2 and the biggest lessons they've learned about cyber security.
