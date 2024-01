Crystal Hefner on life inside the Playboy Mansion and marriage to Hugh Hefner Crystal Hefner is speaking out for the first time about life and marriage inside the Playboy Mansion. She was married to Playboy founder Hugh Hefner for a decade and lived in the mansion until his death in 2017, but now in a new memoir, she says that relationship caused her to lose her identity. Crystal Hefner stops by "CBS Mornings" to talk about "Only Say Good Things: Surviving Playboy and Finding Myself."