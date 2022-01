Cryptocurrency-related job postings surged in 2021 Job postings containing the words "Bitcoin," Ethereum," "blockchain" and "cryptocurrency" soared 395% in the U.S. from 2020 to 2021, according to a new report from LinkedIn. Daren Fonda, a crypto and finance editor for Barron's, joins CBSN with more on how cryptocurrency is reshaping the job market, as well as the future of the internet.