Live

Watch CBSN Live

Cruz: I "encourage" Trump to sue me

With only days until the South Carolina primary, Donald Trump and Ted Cruz are duking it out. Cruz released an ad critical of Trump's abortion views, prompting Trump to threaten legal action. Major Garrett explains their latest spat.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.