Crunching the Numbers: When The Personal is Political - Women Voters and the Midterms It’s become conventional wisdom to say “women voters” are a key this year. But if the “women’s vote” sounds like a very big group, that’s because it is; in fact, more than half the electorate. So we’ve got to dive deeper. Which groups of women, in particular, may be up for grabs? And the even bigger question: what do pollsters find happening in womens’ lives right now that affects how they view politics? In this installment of Crunching the Numbers, CBS’ Anthony Salvanto talks with Celinda Lake, a key Democratic pollster on women voters and explores how, as Lake puts it, “the personal is political.”