Ships with virus cases stuck off FL coast Two cruise ships wait outside Port Everglades in South Florida, carrying passengers believed to be infected with the coronavirus. The cruise line says more than 200 people on the two ships have flu-like symptoms. On one ship, The Zaandam, nine people have tested positive for the coronavirus and two of them have died. Manuel Bojorquez speaks to one person who says her parents are on the ship, and her father has developed pneumonia.