Cruise passengers to be flown home without quarantine, despite concerns After two cruise ships with confirmed coronavirus cases docked in Florida on Thursday, hundreds of passengers who have not been showing symptoms are being flown home without being quarantined first. The Zaandam, one of the ships, had been denied entry to several countries. Nine people aboard the ship tested positive, and four have died from the disease. Florida locals say this was the best possible outcome, while Manuel Bojorquez reports that others are worried that this could lead to asymptomatic carriers further spreading the virus.